Billionaire Adani to control nearly 65% of NDTV as founders sell stake

"The AMG Media Network, after the recent open offer, is now the single largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network," the founders said in a statement.

The ports-to-energy conglomerate's takeover of NDTV had raised fears among some journalists that one of the country's last bastions of free media was under threat. Ravish Kumar, a senior executive editor of NDTV, resigned soon after Adani acquired the entity backed by NDTV's founders.

"Since the open offer was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness."

It was not immediately clear what the discussions and suggestions entailed. Radhika and Prannoy Roy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1988 and owned by the husband-and-wife team, NDTV had previously said that the move by Adani "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders".