Musk's X receives Pennsylvania money licence in push toward payment features

Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, took a step closer to offering payment features after receiving a money-transmitter licence from a 13th US state this week.

The approval by Pennsylvania, which occurred on Monday according to a public licensing database, has not been previously reported. It grants X the ability to facilitate money transfers and paves the way for the company to allow users to send money to one another, similar to PayPal's Venmo.

Since acquiring Twitter in October 2022, Musk has said he envisions remodeling the company into the purveyor of an "everything app" similar to popular Chinese app WeChat, which lets users send messages but also hail a taxi or pay merchants.

Musk told X employees that users should be able to conduct their "entire financial life" on the platform and that he expected new features would be "rolled out by the end of next year," according to an October report from The Verge.