Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

The full hybrid Hyryder, however, will be 31% more fuel efficient than the Hyundai and Kia diesel models, offering an economy of 28 km per litre (65 miles per gallon), a key metric for Indian buyers.

To bring down the cost of the Hyryder, which will be sold by Toyota and Suzuki, it will use a hybrid system originally developed for subcompact cars, or one size smaller, according to a Toyota engineer familiar with hybrid technology.

By combining the hybrid system with a low-cost chassis and some upper body parts from Suzuki, the end result is an SUV on a par with or slightly cheaper than the Prius sedan, which starts at $25,000 in the United States.

"The high-cost complexity of hybrids is hard to overcome, but it's a good start," the Toyota source, who was not involved in the Hyryder's development, said.

Savings have also come from working with Suzuki on designing and developing the SUV, as well as leveraging the scale and pricing power with suppliers of Maruti, which produced eight of the 10 best-selling models in India in 2021.

Even so, there is a cost differential of $3,400 between Toyota's full hybrid and its comparable gasoline car in India, said another source, higher than the typical differential of about $2,000 for Toyota in most countries.

To boost sales in India's price-sensitive market, Toyota will also sell Hyryders with a mild hybrid powertrain supplied by Suzuki, a significant departure for Toyota which has long championed full hybrids.

The shift is a recognition that Toyota has been unable to bring down the cost of full hybrids to the point where they can always compete on price in markets such as India, the people familiar with Toyota's planning said.

It also shows how Toyota is altering its strategy for different markets, depending on what buyers want and are willing to pay.

"As we come down the price points ... we hope to increase our numbers as well as our market share," Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the Japanese company's Indian unit, told Reuters.

Toyota's next hybrid for India will be a multi-purpose vehicle, or people-carrier, expected later this year or early in 2023, two sources said.

BUILDING IN BIDADI

Another factor affecting the Hyryder's price is taxation. India levies taxes of 43% on hybrids - on a par with gasoline or diesel SUVs and far higher than the 5% tax on EVs.

Toyota is lobbying to get the taxes reduced, sources said. The company said it wants New Delhi to provide support, including taxation, to all green technologies that help India achieve its goal of reducing fossil fuel and carbon emissions.