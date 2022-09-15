    বাংলা

    Tesla is sued by drivers over alleged false Autopilot, Full Self-Driving claims

    Elon Musk's electric car company is accused of misleading the public by falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Sept 2022, 06:36 AM
    Updated : 15 Sept 2022, 06:36 AM

    Tesla Inc was sued on Wednesday in a proposed class action accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of misleading the public by falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.

    The complaint accused Tesla and Musk of having since 2016 deceptively advertised the technology as fully functioning or "just around the corner" despite knowing that the technology did not work or was nonexistent, and made vehicles unsafe.

    Briggs Matsko, the named plaintiff, said Tesla did this to "generate excitement" about its vehicles, attract investments, boost sales, avoid bankruptcy, drive up its stock price and become a "dominant player" in electric vehicles.

    "Tesla has yet to produce anything even remotely approaching a fully self-driving car," Matsko said.

    The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco seeks unspecified damages for people who since 2016 bought or leased Tesla vehicles with Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features.

    Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It disbanded its media relations department in 2020.

    The lawsuit followed complaints filed on July 28 by California's Department of Motor Vehicles accusing Tesla of overstating how well its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) worked.

    Remedies there could include suspending Tesla's license in California, and requiring restitution to drivers.

    Tesla has said Autopilot enables vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes, while Full Self-Driving lets vehicles obey traffic signals and change lanes.

    It has also said both technologies "require active driver supervision," with a "fully attentive" driver whose hands are on the wheel, "and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

    Matsko, of Rancho Murieta, California, said he paid a $5,000 premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to obtain Enhanced Autopilot.

    He also said Tesla drivers who receive software updates "effectively act as untrained test engineers" and have found "myriad problems," including that vehicles steer into oncoming traffic, run red lights, and fail to make routine turns.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has since 2016 opened 38 special investigations of Tesla crashes believed to involve ADAS. Nineteen deaths were reported in those crashes.

    The case is Matsko v Tesla Inc et al, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-05240.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh cricket star Shakib under SEC investigation over allegations of capital market manipulation
    SEC is investigating Shakib
    His name pops up in investigations on abnormal share price rise of One Bank and BDCOM
    Goodyear settles labour abuse claims with workers at Malaysian factory
    Goodyear settles labour abuse claims at Malaysian factory
    The settlement covers several lawsuits filed against the tire maker by a total of 184 current and former workers from Nepal, India and Myanmar
    Asian shares extend global rout, yen perks up on intervention hints
    Asian shares extend global rout
    The strength of the US dollar pressured the Japanese yen close to a 24-year low before Japan's central bank intervened to support its currency
    Crackdown is looming on Miniket rice distribution, says consumer rights agency
    Miniket crackdown on cards
    The scrutiny of superstore businesses continues as consumer rights agency vows to unmask the “scheme of deception” involving Miniket rice

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher