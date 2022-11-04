Bangladesh refiners propose to hike soybean oil prices

If the proposal is accepted, the price of loose soybean per litre will be Tk 173, while bottled soybean will retail at Tk 193 a litre and a 5-litre bottle at Tk 955.

“We’ve talked to the secretary about our problems. He said they would take a decision after reviewing the proposal.”

Secretary Tapan Ghosh did not respond to phone calls for comment.

A commerce ministry official said Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission was asked to review the proposal.