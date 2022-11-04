    বাংলা

    Bangladesh refiners propose to hike soybean oil prices

    They have urged the government to raise the prices by Tk 15 per litre by Sunday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 02:32 PM

    A month after lowering soybean oil prices by Tk 14 a litre, refiners have proposed a Tk 15 hike, citing a rise in international prices and production costs.

    Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association has sent a letter dated Tuesday to Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, urging the government to readjust the prices by Sunday.

    After a meeting with Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's adviser for private industry and investment in early October, the association lowered the prices by Tk 14 a litre. The price of 1-litre loose soybean was fixed at Tk 158, a 1-litre bottle at Tk 178 and a 5-litre bottle at Tk 880.

    Now the association is seeking a hike as a shortage of gas and power raised production costs, the association’s Chief Executive Nurul Islam Molla said on Friday.

    If the proposal is accepted, the price of loose soybean per litre will be Tk 173, while bottled soybean will retail at Tk 193 a litre and a 5-litre bottle at Tk 955.

    “We’ve talked to the secretary about our problems. He said they would take a decision after reviewing the proposal.”

    Secretary Tapan Ghosh did not respond to phone calls for comment.

    A commerce ministry official said Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission was asked to review the proposal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh hikes price of local sugar by Tk 14 a kg
    Price of local sugar jumps by Tk 14 a kg
    Bangladesh consumes about 2 million tonnes of sugar annually, of which about 100,000 tonnes are produced by the state-owned sugar mills while the rest is imported
    Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
    Twitter layoffs to start Friday
    Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Chaos, confusion reign ahead of Twitter layoffs
    Since Musk took over, he has kept employees in the dark leaving them to study message boards, news reports and tweets by Musk for clues about their fate
    Sweden’s Stillfront mulls shutdown of Bangladesh operations after arrests of officials on ‘gambling’ charges
    Stillfront mulls shutdown of Bangladesh operations
    RAB arrested six men on charges of smuggling "tens of millions of taka out of Bangladesh through gambling apps”

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher