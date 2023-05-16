Musk tells Tesla staff he must approve all hiring

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has said that the company can make no new hires unless he personally approves them, including contractors, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters.

According to the email, Musk told executives to send him a list of hiring requests on a weekly basis, while also cautioning them to "think carefully" before submitting such requests.

"No one can join Tesla, even as a contractor, until you receive my email approval", Musk said in the email on Monday.