    বাংলা

    Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year

    The medium-duty Ranger and the heavy-duty Profia truck will not be produced until August 2023

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 03:02 AM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 03:02 AM

    Japan's Toyota Motor Corp's truck and bus unit Hino Motors will halt production of some medium and heavy-duty trucks for at least another year after a widespread data falsification scandal, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday.

    The medium-duty Ranger and the heavy-duty Profia truck will not be produced until August 2023, the report added.

    Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March.

    Since then, it has said it falsified data on some engines going back as far as 2003, at least a decade earlier than originally indicated. All told, about 640,000 vehicles have been affected, or more than five times the figure initially revealed.

    Hino said last month it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests.

    Toyota and others involved in a commercial vehicle partnership have since expelled Hino from the group over falsification of engine data by the truckmaker.

    The widening scandal at Japan's Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that will not go away for parent Toyota which has a controlling 50.1% stake in Hino.

    Hino became Toyota's subsidiary in 2001 and nearly all Hino presidents since then previously worked for Toyota.

    Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Hino could not immediately be reached.

    RELATED STORIES
    Banks battle back-to-office fatigue with ping pong, snacks, indoor gardens
    Banks battle back-to-office fatigue with ping pong, snacks
    Costly commutes, lack of office buzz blamed for slim attendance
    Amid US retail gloom, Uniqlo shines on COVID-triggered revamp
    Amid US retail gloom, Uniqlo shines on COVID-triggered revamp
    Japan's Uniqlo is set for its best year ever in North America after a COVID-imposed revolution in its business model
    Citigroup's Russia exit removes one obstacle for CEO, but challenges remain
    Challenges remain for Citigroup after Russia exit
    Still, analysts and a key investor say the company is going in the right direction
    Russian McDonald's buyer to snap up another Western firm
    Russian McDonald's buyer to snap up another firm
    Govor, the owner of McDonald's former restaurants in Russia, offers up to $151 million to buy Finnish firm Huhtamaki's local business, documents show

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher