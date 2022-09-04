Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp's truck and bus unit Hino Motors will halt production of some medium and heavy-duty trucks for at least another year after a widespread data falsification scandal, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday.

The medium-duty Ranger and the heavy-duty Profia truck will not be produced until August 2023, the report added.

Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March.