Hino's widening engine scandal is a nagging headache for Toyota

The widening scandal at Japan's Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that won't go away for parent Toyota Motor Corp, adding to a difficult year already complicated by multiple production halts.

Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests.

The small trucks aren't being recalled because they don't violate emissions standards, Hino said, but it has now almost completely halted sales in the domestic market. About 19,000 of Toyota's Dyna and Toyoace trucks use the Hino engine and were also impacted, Toyota said.

Monday's revelation was the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March. Since then, it has said that it falsified data on some engines going back as far as 2003, at least a decade earlier than originally indicated. All told, some 640,000 vehicles have been impacted, more than five times the number it initially disclosed.