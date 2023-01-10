Bangladesh signs solar power deals with China-backed project in push for renewable energy

At present, the bulk power tariff is Tk 6.2 per unit while the energy regulator is hearing a proposal to raise the retail price to Tk 8.23 from Tk 7.13 per unit on a weighted average.

Bangladesh, one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, formed the BCRECL in equal partnership with China in September 2020. The China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation and Bangladesh’s North-West Power Generation Company have invested in the project.

A 68 MW solar power project worth $87.7 million on a 210-acre piece of land on the bank of the Jamuna river in Sirajganj is the first initiative of the joint venture, which aims to supply 500 MW of electricity.

Officials at the signing ceremony said supply from the plant in Sirajganj is expected to begin by the end of 2023.

The Awami League government had set a target to produce 10 percent of the country’s electricity from renewable energy, but it has been able to do little to achieve the goal.