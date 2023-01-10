    বাংলা

    Bangladesh signs solar power deals with China-backed project in push for renewable energy

    The government agrees to pay 10.2 cents, or around Tk 11 in the current exchange rate, per unit

    The government has signed two agreements with a solar project backed by China for its implementation in Sirajganj and the purchase of electricity in a push to transfer the country’s dependency on fossil fuels for power into renewables.

    The government will buy electricity at 10.2 cents, or around Tk 11 in the current exchange rate, per unit, according to the purchase agreement signed on Monday with Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company Limited or BCRECL.

    At present, the bulk power tariff is Tk 6.2 per unit while the energy regulator is hearing a proposal to raise the retail price to Tk 8.23 from Tk 7.13 per unit on a weighted average.

    Bangladesh, one of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, formed the BCRECL in equal partnership with China in September 2020. The China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation and Bangladesh’s North-West Power Generation Company have invested in the project.

    A 68 MW solar power project worth $87.7 million on a 210-acre piece of land on the bank of the Jamuna river in Sirajganj is the first initiative of the joint venture, which aims to supply 500 MW of electricity.

    Officials at the signing ceremony said supply from the plant in Sirajganj is expected to begin by the end of 2023.

    The Awami League government had set a target to produce 10 percent of the country’s electricity from renewable energy, but it has been able to do little to achieve the goal.

    State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said at the signing ceremony it is difficult to get enough non-agricultural land for solar power projects in a densely populated country like Bangladesh.

    “Efforts are on to use these lands to get 2000 MW solar and wind power,” he added.

    Currently, Bangladesh produces 716 MW solar power, including private solar panels, 3 MW wind power and 230 MW hydropower.

    It will need 2,500 MW from renewable energy to achieve the target set by the government as the current capacity of the coal, diesel and gas power plants is altogether 25,000 MW.

