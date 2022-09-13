Difference between dollar rates at export and import rises to Tk 10

Many banks have failed to exchange the US dollar at uniform rates set by the foreign currency dealers and banks on the opening day.

The difference between the rate of export proceeds and import bills in the banks that were able to implement the rates on Monday increased to Tk 10. It was within Tk 7 before the uniform rates became effective.

Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association or BAEDA and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh or ABB on Sunday set the rate of the dollar for inward remittances at Tk 108 or below and Tk 99 for export proceeds.