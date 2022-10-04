Apple iPhone exports from India top $1bn in 5 months

The outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, almost double when compared to the year through March 2022, the report said, citing sources.

Apple started making the iPhone 13 in India earlier this year, and the company announced last week its plans to manufacture the latest iPhone 14. The tech giant has been manufacturing iPhones in India from 2017.

The devices exported from India from April to August this year comprise iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models, Bloomberg said.