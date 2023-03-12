Bangladesh Bank to introduce IMF-prescribed system to set interest rates on lending

Bangladesh Bank is set to remove the ceiling of the interest rates on lending and introduce a new market-based system called interest reference rate corridor, a tool which brought considerable success in the Philippines in recent years.

Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder announced the major shift in the policy on lending on Sunday while he was addressing a session on the second day of the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 in Dhaka.

“We have almost finalised the policy. A corridor of interest rate will be introduced based on market-based reference,” he said.

Introducing such a system was part of the prescription the International Monetary Fund came up with before agreeing to lend Bangladesh a $4.7 billion credit to give some relief to an economy facing major challenges like a massive rise in inflation, liquidity crunch, significant devaluation of currency and a drop in US dollar reserves.

In academic terms, an interest rate corridor or IRC is a system for guiding short-term market interest rates towards the central bank’s policy rate, which consists of a rate at which the central bank lends to banks and a rate at which it takes deposits from them.

In a standard corridor, the lending rate will be above the central bank’s policy rate, and the deposit rate will be below the central bank's rate.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the Southeast Asian archipelago nation’s central bank, introduced the IRC system in 2020 as an additional tool to manage liquidity in the financial system amid the pandemic.