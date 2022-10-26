Alphabet's miss fans inflation fears across digital advertising

Shares in Alphabet fell 6.5% in trading after the bell.

Alphabet's weak results raises concerns for other companies in the sector, especially advertising-dependent Meta Platforms. The Facebook parent, which reports results on Wednesday, saw shares drop 4.5% on Tuesday.

Ruth Porat, Alphabet's chief financial officer, said the deceleration in overall advertising revenue was due to last quarter's "very strong performance," adding that lower ad sales on YouTube were due to some advertisers pulling back on their ad spending.

Companies that slowed ad spending included those in financial services such as insurance, mortgages and cryptocurrencies, Alphabet said. Travel and retail advertisers helped Google Search ad revenue.

Google's advertising revenue was $54.48 billion in the third quarter, compared with $53.13 billion last year but came in below analysts' expectations.

The company said total revenue was $69.09 billion in the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with $65.12 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected revenue to be $70.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"Google’s earnings miss this quarter proves it’s not immune to the challenges facing the digital advertising industry at large," said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

The speed of the slowdown also shocked investors who are "highly sensitive to the changing tide," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.