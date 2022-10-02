India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports

Bytedance-owned TikTok's live shopping platform TikTok Shop is available in Asian markets including Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. It was launched in the UK last year
The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 rupees per tonne from 10,500 rupees per tonne from Sunday, after a decline in global oil prices.
India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel and halved export duties on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from Sunday, a government notification said.