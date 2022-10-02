    বাংলা

    India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports

    The Indian government cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 rupees per tonne from 10,500 rupees per tonne

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Oct 2022, 06:52 AM
    Updated : 2 Oct 2022, 06:52 AM

    The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 rupees per tonne from 10,500 rupees per tonne from Sunday, after a decline in global oil prices.

    India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel and halved export duties on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from Sunday, a government notification said.

