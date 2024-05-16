Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 16, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Walmart lifts full-year sales and profit forecast, shares rally

Shares of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company were up 6% in premarket trading

Walmart lifts full-year sales and profit forecast
View of an aisle with new signage at Walmart's newly remodeled Supercenter, in Teterboro, New Jersey, US, June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Siddharth Cavale

Reuters

Published : 16 May 2024, 08:01 PM

Updated : 16 May 2024, 08:01 PM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
7 firms interested in offshore oil, gas exploration
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Singapore wakes up to first new leader in 20 years
Singapore wakes up to first new leader in 20 years
Sprint great Bolt backs Windies in T20
Sprint great Bolt backs Windies in T20
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
3 get life in prison over 2003 murder
3 get life in prison over 2003 murder
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More