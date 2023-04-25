Asia's richest banker will loom over his successor

Uday Kotak is yet to reveal who will succeed him as chief executive of the $46 billion Indian bank that bears his name, but the 64-year-old has won overwhelming shareholder support for a plan that will keep him on the board as a non-executive director when he steps down later this year. The arrangement has some logic given he owns 26%. It will also be messy and is at odds with the regulator’s own aim to improve governance across the industry.

Bosses of the country’s private-sector banks are allowed to stay in their jobs for up to 15 years. When that rule was introduced in 2021, those who had already hit that limit were allowed to serve out their existing terms. By the time he steps down in December, Kotak will have been in charge for 20 years, two years more than JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and six more than DBS Group’s Piyush Gupta.