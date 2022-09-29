    বাংলা

    Putin moves to ban some Western trucks from transiting through Russia

    The move allows for a ban on trucks carrying freight that are registered in countries that have applied similar restrictions against Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 11:19 AM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 11:19 AM

    President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday authorising the Russian government to ban some Western trucks from transiting across Russian territory.

    The decree allows for a ban on trucks carrying freight that are registered in countries that have applied similar restrictions against Russia.

    Russia complained in April that the European Union had closed its borders to some freight vehicles registered in Russia and Belarus due to sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

    The decree said the measures had been introduced in response to "unfriendly" restrictions by foreign states against Russian citizens and entities.

