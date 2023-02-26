Investment opportunities or traps? ‘CloudKitchens’ go for suspicious crowdfunding

Obfuscating many people with false information about eye-popping profits in return for capital investment is not a unique phenomenon in Bangladesh. Plenty of scammers tried to benefit from such schemes over the years.

With the rise of technology, what the scammers need is a rock-solid social media presence, which would look, at least in real-time, valid until the house of cards starts crumbling down.

A couple of such suspicious Facebook-based schemes have been spotted lately. The so-called CloudKitchens -- food businesses that offer delivery only -- have called for investments through Facebook posts.