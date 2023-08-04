Toyota, Pony.Ai to set up robotaxi JV with $139m investment

Autonomous vehicle technology startup Pony.Ai on Friday said it would set up a joint venture with Japan's Toyota Motor with an investment of 1 billion yuan ($139 million) to mass produce robotaxis.

The new company, which will also involve Toyota's joint venture with Chinese state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), will be established this year and will see GAC-Toyota produce cars that will use Pony.Ai's ride-hailing software, Pony.Ai said.