India's Adani tells investors all share-backed loans have been paid back

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by his conglomerate Adani Group's shares, senior executives told investors at a meeting in London, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people who attended the meeting.

The investor meeting was part of a worldwide roadshow launched by the conglomerate aimed at reassuring investors that the conglomerate's finances are under control, the report said.

Representatives for the embattled conglomerate did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.