India's Adani shares nosedive as investors fret about Hindenburg fallout

Shares of Adani Group companies extended declines in Mumbai on Friday, with their market value now more than halved to less than $100 billion after a critical report by a US short-seller last week sparked a market rout.

Hindenburg Research questioned the Indian conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens. Adani called the report baseless and said its financials remain strong, yet the ensuing stock market crisis has sparked broader concerns of possible systemic impact.

Lawmakers have called for a wider probe into the matter, and sources have told Reuters that the central bank has asked lenders for details of their exposure to the group.

In one of the biggest setbacks for Chairman Gautam Adani, the group shelved its $2.5 billion share sale on Wednesday which would otherwise have taken place at the height of the rout.