Switzerland curbs bonus payouts at Credit Suisse

Switzerland's government announced on Tuesday that Credit Suisse was ordered to "temporarily" suspend "already granted but deferred variable remuneration" for years up to 2022.

Some in the Swiss public have been outraged by bonus payments at the bank on the back of a merger backed by roughly 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) of state funding and guarantees.

Bank employee groups have also been angered by potential job losses, demanding special protection.

"It has to be read as recognition that major mistakes have been made at Credit Suisse and it would be so inappropriate if the board received any variable compensation at this time," said Clive Howard, employment law partner at Keystone Law.