Chicken and egg prices shoot up, but it’s too late for many small poultry businesses in Bangladesh

Enamul blamed rising prices and falling quality of feed for the losses. “Whenever I bought feed, the price increased by at least Tk 200 per sack from the previous rate. And if the quality is low, chickens don’t grow much.”

Faridul Haque Mintu, another poultry farmer in the area, however, has managed to stay afloat. Just.

The price of broiler chicken in Dhaka has shot up by nearly Tk 90 to 230 per kilogram in less than a month, adding to the cost-of-living crisis of people with a limited income.

Sultan Ahmed, a worker on the muster roll of a government agency, came to Karwan Bazar in Dhaka on Friday to buy a pair of 2 kg broiler chickens, which would cost him Tk 320 apiece a month ago.

He returned home with only one 2 kg chicken by paying Tk 460.