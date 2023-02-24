Netflix making preparations to open Vietnam office

US streaming giant Netflix Inc is making preparations to open an office in Vietnam after years of negotiations with authorities and completing a risk assessment, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

A local office would make Netflix the first major US tech firm with a direct presence in the fast-growing Southeast Asian country of 100 million, increasingly seen as too lucrative to ignore despite wariness over its stringent internet rules.

Netflix declined to comment in response to Reuters questions about its plans and its current operations in Vietnam.

The company is in the early stage of planning for a local entity in Vietnam after completing an assessment in late 2022 that evaluated security and political risks of operating an office in Vietnam and the handling of user data and sensitive content, the sources said.