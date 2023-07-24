    বাংলা

    China's Alibaba says will not join Ant Group share buyback

    Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback of up to 7.6% of its equity interest earlier this month

    Published : 24 July 2023, 02:28 AM
    China's Alibaba Group said on Sunday it had decided not to participate in affiliate Ant Group's proposed repurchase of shares, but would maintain its shareholding in the company.

    Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback of up to 7.6% of its equity interest earlier this month, a day after it was fined $984 million by Beijing for violating laws and regulations.

    Online retail giant Alibaba, which spun off Ant 12 years ago retains a 33% stake.

    The fine has fuelled hopes that a years-long regulatory crackdown on the company has ended, which could allow it to secure a financial holding company licence, focus on growth, and eventually, revive its plans for a stock market listing.

