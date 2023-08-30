China says easing market access in response to 'uninvestible' comment from US

"China is actively advancing its high-level opening-up and making efforts to provide a world-class, market-oriented business environment governed by a sound legal framework," he said. "China will only open its doors even wider to the outside world."

The Commerce Department declined to comment.

Global investors, who have been spooked by unpredictable crackdowns on sectors from e-commerce to education in recent years, have been streaming out of Chinese assets lately.

Foreign net selling of 82.9 billion yuan ($11.4 billion) in Chinese stocks this month is a record outflow. Corporate investment is also going missing, with foreign direct investment (FDI) at its lowest since records began 25 years ago.

Raimondo is in Shanghai on Wednesday for the last day of meetings before returning to the United States.

Asked what her message was to US business in China, Raimondo said: "The message is to continue to do what you're doing. We want you here investing, growing."

But on Tuesday, she told reporters on a high speed train from Beijing to Shanghai that US companies had complained to her that China has become "uninvestible," pointing to fines, raids and other actions that have made it risky to do business in the world's second-largest economy.

She is pressing China to take actions to improve business conditions.

Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said businesses had been "very clear" in making their concerns known to the Chinese government.

"Certain actions, including raids on companies and restricting data flows, are not conducive to attracting additional FDI," Hart said.