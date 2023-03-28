Small farmers fret as corporates cut broiler chicken prices

The prices of broiler chicken have fallen to around Tk 200 in Dhaka after the four corporate firms in the industry announced price cuts, bringing some respite to consumers. But small farmers fear they may incur losses.

Broiler chicken has been a cheap source of protein for people with a limited income, but the prices of the product increased from around Tk 150 to Tk 260 per kg recently.

Amid the anger of the customers, the four companies – Kazi Farms, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms, Paragon Group and CP Bangladesh – said in a meeting with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP last week that they would sell broiler chicken at Tk 190-195 a kg.

Retailers said the companies are selling at Tk 155-160 now.

The government’s consumer rights agency suspects the corporate firms have rigged the prices for profiteering.

It has decided to field agents to find out what is actually happening.