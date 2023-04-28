Germany may restrict export of chip chemicals to China

Germany may limit the export of chemicals to China that are used to manufacture semiconductors as part of the government's efforts to reduce its economic exposure to the Asian economic superpower, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday.

The move was still in the early stages of discussion but officials taking part in the talks were aware that such a step could damage business ties with Beijing, the report said, citing those familiar with the matter.

