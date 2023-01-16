Ship with 10-metre draft docks at Chattogram port

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will inaugurate the berthing of ships with a 10-metre draft on Monday.

Until now, ships with a 9-metre draft and 190 metres long were allowed to enter the port after the authorities increased the limit of draft and length of ships in 2015.

To transport goods to and from larger vessels anchored at the outer anchorage of the port, lighter ships are used.