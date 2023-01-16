    বাংলা

    Ship with 10-metre draft docks at Chattogram port

    An increase in the limit is expected to cut the cost and time of transporting goods

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 07:14 PM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 07:14 PM

    A ship with a 10-metre draft has berthed at Chattogram port, as a recent study suggested the port is suitable for vessels with a 10-metre drought and up to 200 metres long can enter the port. 

    MV Common Atlas, which carries the flag of Marshall Islands, docked at Chattogram Container Terminal Jetty-1 on Sunday, said Omor Faruk, secretary of Chattogram Port Authority. 

    State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will inaugurate the berthing of ships with a 10-metre draft on Monday. 

    Until now, ships with a 9-metre draft and 190 metres long were allowed to enter the port after the authorities increased the limit of draft and length of ships in 2015. 

    To transport goods to and from larger vessels anchored at the outer anchorage of the port, lighter ships are used. 

    In 2022, London-based organisation HR Wallingford conducted a study and recommended allowing 200 metres long ships with a 10-metre drought to enter the port. 

    Faruq said raising the limit will cut the time and cost of transporting goods through the port.

    RELATED STORIES
    HRM Textil donates $50,000 to old home, orphanage in Bangladesh
    HRM Textil donates $50,000 to old home, orphanage
    The Germany-based textile wholesaler helps Sorerhat Kollani Shishu Sodon and Momotaz-Aziz Old Home in Rajshahi
    Signage is seen at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. New York Head Quarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, June 30, 2022.
    JPMorgan beats profit estimates
    JPMorgan and other banks kicked off quarterly earnings for corporate America that are expected to fall for the first time since the third quarter of 2020
    A general view of a new crude distillation unit under construction at Exxon Mobil's refinery in Beaumont, Texas, US, November 23, 2022.
    Exxon prepares to expand Texas oil refinery
    Initial startup of a 250,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 369,000 bpd refinery is expected by Jan 31, making the Beaumont refinery the second largest in the US
    A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland, Jul 19, 2018.
    India antitrust ruling to drive up costs for app developers: Google
    The Competition Commission of India in October fined Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in the Android ecosystem

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher