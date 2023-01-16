Ship with 10-metre draft docks at Chattogram port

A ship with a 10-metre draft has berthed at Chattogram port, as a recent study suggested the port is suitable for vessels with a 10-metre drought and up to 200 metres long can enter the port.
MV Common Atlas, which carries the flag of Marshall Islands, docked at Chattogram Container Terminal Jetty-1 on Sunday, said Omor Faruk, secretary of Chattogram Port Authority.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will inaugurate the berthing of ships with a 10-metre draft on Monday.
Until now, ships with a 9-metre draft and 190 metres long were allowed to enter the port after the authorities increased the limit of draft and length of ships in 2015.
To transport goods to and from larger vessels anchored at the outer anchorage of the port, lighter ships are used.
In 2022, London-based organisation HR Wallingford conducted a study and recommended allowing 200 metres long ships with a 10-metre drought to enter the port.
Faruq said raising the limit will cut the time and cost of transporting goods through the port.