    Reliance, Oberoi to jointly run three properties in UK, India

    No financial details were provided by Reliance for Thursday's agreement with Indian hotelier Oberoi

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2023, 01:02 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 01:02 AM

    India's Reliance Industries said on Thursday it has agreed with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts to co-manage three property projects spread across India and the United Kingdom, deepening its foray into the hospitality industry.

    Oberoi-run Anant Vilas in Mumbai and an unnamed planned project in India's western state of Gujarat, and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance-owned Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire in the UK, will now be managed jointly by the two companies.

    The Indian conglomerate last year paid nearly $100 million for a controlling stake in Mandarin Oriental New York, a five-star hotel in midtown Manhattan, through the purchase of its Cayman Islands-based parent.

    No financial details were provided by Reliance for Thursday's agreement with Indian hotelier Oberoi.

