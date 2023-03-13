UK, Bank of England facilitate sale of SVB UK to HSBC

Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government and the Bank of England had facilitated a private sale of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC, in a move which would protect deposits without taxpayer support.

The Bank of England said the wider UK banking system remained safe, sound, and well capitalised.

"This ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support," Hunt said in a statement on Monday. "I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.