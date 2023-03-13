    বাংলা

    UK, Bank of England facilitate sale of SVB UK to HSBC

    The move is expected to protect deposits without taxpayer support, Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt says

    Reuters
    Published : 13 March 2023, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2023, 07:26 AM

    Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government and the Bank of England had facilitated a private sale of the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC, in a move which would protect deposits without taxpayer support.

    The Bank of England said the wider UK banking system remained safe, sound, and well capitalised.

    "This ensures customer deposits are protected and can bank as normal, with no taxpayer support," Hunt said in a statement on Monday. "I am pleased we have reached a resolution in such short order.

    "HSBC is Europe's largest bank, and SVB UK customers should feel reassured by the strength, safety and security that brings them."

    Friday's dramatic failure of SVB Financial Group, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest bank collapse in the US since the 2008 financial crisis.

    It threatened to have a significant impact on British technology companies, given the importance of the lender to some customers, and more than 250 UK tech firm executives had warned that its failure posed an "existential threat" to the sector.

    RELATED STORIES
    SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo and decreasing stock graph are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
    SVB’s demise began with downgrade threat: sources
    Details of the Silicon Valley Bank's failed response to the prospect of the downgrade show how quickly confidence in financial institutions can erode
    A man puts a sign on the door of the Silicon Valley Bank as an onlooker watches at the bank’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, Mar 10, 2023.
    What caused Silicon Valley Bank's failure?
    The genesis of SVB's collapse lies in a rising interest rate environment
    The main entrance of Silicon Valley Bank is pictured in Menlo Park, California, US Mar 10, 2023.
    Tech execs race to save startups from 'extinction' after SVB collapse
    More than 3,500 CEOs and founders representing some 220,000 workers are at risk of failing to pay staff in the next 30 days
    SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration taken Mar 10, 2023. REUTERS
    Crypto firm Circle reveals $3.3bn exposure to SVB
    The announcement comes after the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher