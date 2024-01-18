Maersk says winter weather, Red Sea disruption cause congestion

Weather-related disruption at ports in northern Europe and the diversion of vessels away from the Red Sea are causing congestion at container terminals, AP Moller-Maersk said in an update to customers on Thursday.

Maersk and other shipping groups have diverted vessels away from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden following attacks by Yemen's Houthis, sending them on a long journey around Africa rather than through the Suez Canal shortcut.

In northern Europe, winter storms and the effects of the recent holiday season have led to terminal closures and navigation stoppages, the company said.