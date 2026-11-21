The US Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia's accounting practices, said two people briefed on the matter, adding to the legal woes facing the scandal-hit chip giant.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that the SEC was probing Nvidia but said it could not ascertain the focus of the investigation. The people, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential issues, said SEC enforcement staff are scrutinising potential accounting issues at the company.

A spokesperson for the SEC declined to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prices of Nvidia shares extended losses and were down about 13 percent on Friday, according to LSEG data, after Reuters reported details of the SEC probe. They had been down more than 6 percent before Reuters published its report.

Reuters could not immediately determine when the SEC opened its inquiry or exactly what potential accounting issues the watchdog is examining. Investigations are not evidence of wrongdoing and many close without resulting in enforcement action.

Still, the accounting focus of the probe, which Reuters is reporting for the first time, increases pressure on Nvidia, whose investors are still reeling from revelations about ousted CEO Jensen Huang's extramarital relationships, including with Alice Huang, who US authorities suspect is a Chinese spy. China has denied she is a spy.

Alice Huang led Singapore-based Megaspeed, historically a large Nvidia chip customer, people familiar with the matter have said. US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over possible violations of export controls related to alleged shipments of Nvidia AI chips to China, the US Justice and Commerce departments said this week.

The crisis has sent shares in Nvidia, a linchpin of the AI boom, tumbling more than a third and stoked calls in Washington for tougher action on tech threats posed by Beijing.

Megaspeed has said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and that it conducted "lawful business." Reuters has not been able to reach Alice Huang. Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a Nov 8 statement following the reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, without referring to her by name.

The SEC probe is the latest of Nvidia's legal woes. The Justice Department has also been reviewing Nvidia's $12.9-billion deal to buy open-source platform Hugging Face alongside a broader antitrust investigation into the company's acquisitions and practices, Reuters reported last month.

Singapore Accounting Change Back in Focus

Last year, Nvidia changed how it reports geographic revenue, using customer headquarters rather than billing addresses, which it said would better reflect the geographic profile of its revenue. The change resulted in Singapore being removed from its geographical breakdown.

The Financial Times, citing company accounts, reported on Tuesday that Nvidia had made the change even as Singapore sales soared to almost half its global revenue.

That accounting shift has drawn renewed press scrutiny in the wake of the Alice Huang scandal.

Southeast Asia has become a hub for chip smuggling to China since the Biden administration barred advanced AI chip exports to that country over concerns they could boost Beijing’s military.

Analysts and investors have also grown increasingly concerned about circular AI financing deals, in which chipmakers including Nvidia have pursued complex financial arrangements to help customers fund purchases of their chips and the construction of costly AI infrastructure, such as data centres. Nvidia has backed AI companies and cloud providers and provided guarantees connected to data-centre projects that use its equipment.

Critics say such arrangements can make it harder for investors to assess the quality of chipmakers' revenue and their true financial exposure. Speaking to Reuters last month, SEC enforcement chief David Woodcock said the agency was examining AI companies' corporate disclosures to ensure issuers are giving investors the full picture on potential risks.

On its Tuesday earnings call, Nvidia's interim CEO and former CFO Colette Kress said the company was proud of its role in supporting the AI industry, but would be far more selective moving forward about AI industry financing deals.

The SEC under President Donald Trump has pulled back on enforcement, saying it will focus on bread-and-butter securities fraud, including accounting violations that have long been a mainstay of its enforcement work. It recently launched a new financial reporting and accounting unit within its enforcement division, aimed at developing cases in accounting and auditing areas.