President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War on Armed Forces Day.

The heads of state and government began the day's programmes at 8am on Saturday by laying wreaths at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment in Kurmitola and signing the visitors' book.

The president placed a wreath first, followed by the prime minister, as bugles sounded a solemn tune.

The chiefs of the three armed forces were present at the ceremony.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Air Force Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Navy Chief Admiral Khondkar Misbah ul Azim then paid tribute on behalf of their respective forces.

On Nov 21, 1971, the Army, Navy and Air Force launched coordinated operations against Pakistani forces during Bangladesh's Liberation War.

To mark Armed Forces Day, special prayers will be held at mosques in cantonments, naval bases and air force bases across the country, seeking the nation's welfare and prosperity and continued success for the armed forces.

As part of the Armed Forces Day 2026 celebrations, the prime minister will exchange greetings with selected decorated Liberation War veterans and their successors at Dhaka Cantonment.

A reception hosted by Tarique will also be held at Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment at 4pm.

Those invited include the chief justice, former presidents, former chief advisors, former ministers and people holding the rank of advisor, foreign ambassadors accredited to Bangladesh, heads of international organisations, judges, the cabinet secretary, the principal secretary, former chiefs of the three armed forces and retired military officers.

The invitees also include descendants of Bir Sreshtho recipients, as well as decorated armed forces personnel from the Liberation War and the post-independence period who live in the Dhaka area, or their successors.