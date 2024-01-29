    বাংলা

    Holcim eyes $30 billion valuation with North American business listing, picks new CEO

    Switzerland's Holcim, opens new tab will spin off 100% of its North American operations in a New York flotation which could value the business at $30 billion

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2024, 02:19 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2024, 02:19 AM

    Switzerland's Holcim, opens new tab will spin off 100% of its North American operations in a New York flotation which could value the business at $30 billion, the building materials giant said on Sunday, as it also named a new chief executive.

    Miljan Gutovic, currently head of Europe at Holcim, will replace Jan Jenisch as CEO beginning May 1, said the company, one of the world's biggest cement makers.

    In the biggest shake-up at Holcim since the Swiss company took over French rival Lafarge in 2015, the divestment will likely be completed in the first half of 2025.

    The spin-off could value the new company at around $30 billion, Jenisch told reporters, with Holcim retaining no stake.

    Holcim to spin off, list North American business in NY

    N America business has sales of $11bn, could grow to $20bn

    Business could achieve $30 bln valuation after listing

    Europe chief appointed new CEO from May

    "We're going to do a full capital market separation of our North American business, so we will list 100% of the business on the New York Stock Exchange," said Jenisch, who was confident of getting shareholder backing for the flotation.

    The US business aims to boost annual sales from around $11 billion at present to more than $20 billion and generate operating profit of more than $5 billion by 2030, the company said.

    The rest of Holcim's global business - in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia - would remain listed on the Swiss blue chip SMI index, and focus on building solutions like roofing products.

    Jenisch, who has led Holcim since 2017, will remain as chairman and will lead the planned listing in the US, where building materials companies trade at higher earnings multiples than in Europe, potentially improving its valuation.

    Describing the US as one of the world's most attractive construction markets, Jenisch said the move would help the new company capitalize on the region’s infrastructure and construction boom.

    Holcim is the biggest cement maker in North America, where it employs 16,000 people across 850 sites. The business competes in the region with companies like Carlisle, and RPM in building products and solutions, and Eagle Materials and Summit Materials in the cement industry.

    The US business made up a fifth of Holcim's sales in the first nine months of 2023, and was also the company's most profitable region, with sales growing by more than 20% on average in recent years. The remaining Holcim business will have sales of around 17 billion Swiss francs, and employ 48,000 people.

    The US operations were "simply too successful to be run as a subsidiary," Jenisch said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, December 15, 2023. REUTERS
    WHO chief breaks down describing 'hellish' Gaza conditions
    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lived through war as a child and his own children hid in a bunker during bombardments in Ethiopia's 1998-2000 border war with Eritrea
    A picture of a child, Kfir Bibas, who has been taken hostage by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is placed next to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as he attends the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 18, 2024.
    Israeli president subject of criminal complaints: Switzerland
    President Isaac Herzog spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he called on the international community to reject genocide claims against Israel
    Palak sees stronger trade ties with US after meeting Ambassador Haas
    Ties with US will be stronger: Palak after meeting Haas
    This is the first meeting of the US ambassador with a member of the new cabinet
    Switzerland's national flag is displayed on the Swiss Federal Criminal Court (Bundesstrafgericht) building in Bellinzona, Switzerland, Dec 3, 2020. REUTERS
    Gambian ex-minister faces rape, torture charges in Swiss trial
    Sonko, the former interior minister, faces charges including murder, rapes, and torture between 2000-2016 in what is Switzerland's second trial ever for crimes against humanity

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps