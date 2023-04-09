Retailers crowd Bangabazar before every Eid. They alter plans after devastating fire

Md Amanullah, a clothing retailer from Brahmanbaria, relied on Bangabazar for his Eid collection every year as the wholesalers of Bangladesh’s biggest marketplace offered a wide array of products at prices that he found reasonable.
When the entire market was burnt down by a devastating fire last week, Amanullah looked to other places to enrich his inventory halfway through Ramadan.
The retailers have some alternatives to Bangabazar in Gulistan, Old Dhaka and Keraniganj, but none of these markets is as rich in the collection as Bangabazar.
The burnt-down market’s traders knew the retailers and their choice, making it easy for the retailers to find products they liked.
“It took barely an hour to buy goods worth Tk 100,000-150,000 at Bangabazar. After the fire, I visited other markets for hours but could buy products worth less than Tk 50,000. The prices varied a lot. I’ll need to return after some more days,” said Amanullah.
“Our relations with Bangabazar were like those between a child and the mother. We didn’t leave it, no matter what. Now the entire market has turned into ashes.”
Milon Hossain, a wholesaler of Bangabazar, said they sell to known retailers who pay later and buy new products. “Some of them contacted me and paid the sums. I may not get the entire money.”
Some retailers also pay in advance to book better products. “The wholesalers will be in trouble to pay these retailers,” said Milon.
Like Milon, the owners, employees and their families are staring into a gloomy Eid and an uncertain future in the long run after the fire destroyed 2,370 shops in the sprawling marketplace.
ALTERNATIVES
Bashir Hossain, a retailer from Rajshahi who used to buy from Bangabazar regularly, was purchasing the goods from the wholesalers of Gulistan Trade Centre.
“I had bought products from Bangabazar just before Ramadan. Now I may need to visit more places if I don’t get the goods here [Gulistan Trade Centre],” he said.
Retailer Mohammad Yasin from Narsingdi also said he needed more products for Eid after purchasing them from Bangabazar before Ramadan.
“But the export-quality pants and shirts here [Bangabazar] are not available elsewhere. Chinese products are costlier,” he said.
After the fire, the retailers said they would buy products from Gulistan Trade Centre, Alam Market in Keraniganj, and Islampur and Chawkbazar in Old Dhaka.
In Gulistan, wholesale clothing stores are also located in Nagar Plaza, City Plaza, Golden Plaza and Islami Plaza.
Banga Islamia Market, next to Bangabazar, was partially damaged in the fire. Humayun Kabir, a wholesaler at the Islamia Market, said they were hoping to reopen soon.
“Many wholesalers also keep their goods in warehouses. We can sell goods from there if the retailers contact us.”