Retailers crowd Bangabazar before every Eid. They alter plans after devastating fire

Md Amanullah, a clothing retailer from Brahmanbaria, relied on Bangabazar for his Eid collection every year as the wholesalers of Bangladesh’s biggest marketplace offered a wide array of products at prices that he found reasonable.

When the entire market was burnt down by a devastating fire last week, Amanullah looked to other places to enrich his inventory halfway through Ramadan.

The retailers have some alternatives to Bangabazar in Gulistan, Old Dhaka and Keraniganj, but none of these markets is as rich in the collection as Bangabazar.