Apple overtakes Samsung as top seller of smartphones

Apple ended Samsung Electronics' 12-year run as the largest seller of smartphones in the world, after commanding a 20 percent market share in 2023, according to a report from International Data Corp.

Samsung ended the year with a 19.4 percent share, followed by China's Xiaomi, opens new tab, Oppo and Transsion, preliminary data from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed.

The change in ranking comes after a tough year that saw consumers going slow on smartphone upgrades and choosing cheaper handsets due to high inflation and economic uncertainties.