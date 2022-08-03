Slowdown beckons as euro zone retail sales drop more than expected

Separately, euro zone business activity, measured by the purchasing managers index (PMI), contracted in July for the first time since early last year as consumers reined in spending amid a cost-of-living crisis.

"The impetus to growth in H2 2022 looks to be weakening as high and broad inflation, energy-saving measures and tightening financial conditions increasingly weigh on activity," Oxford Economics said in a note.

"Respondents see almost a 60% chance of the euro zone following the U.S. into technical recession in the next 12 months," it said, summing up its latest survey of risk perceptions among businesses. A technical recession is often defined as two successive quarters of negative growth.

The drop in retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, comes as producer prices rose 1.1% month-on-month in June for a 35.8% year-on-year surge, Eurostat said.

As producer prices are a measure of prices of products sold as they leave the producer before taxes, transport and other costs are added on, that rise signals more upward pressure on consumer inflation and downward pressure on demand.