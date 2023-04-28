Biman starts training foreign pilots to fly Dreamliner jets

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started training several foreign pilots on flying Boeing Dreamliner 787 jets.



As many as 12 pilots of Mongolian Airlines will be trained under the programme which the national carrier says is the first in the history of aviation in South Asia.



“A new era dawned in the history of the aviation sector in South Asia as Biman Bangladesh Airlines began to train foreign pilots to fly modern Dreamliner 787,” Biman said in a statement on Friday.