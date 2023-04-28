    বাংলা

    Biman starts training foreign pilots to fly Dreamliner jets

    Biman says it is the first time in South Asia’s aviation history that a national carrier is training foreign pilots

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 April 2023, 12:35 PM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 12:35 PM

    Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started training several foreign pilots on flying Boeing Dreamliner 787 jets.

    As many as 12 pilots of Mongolian Airlines will be trained under the programme which the national carrier says is the first in the history of aviation in South Asia.

    “A new era dawned in the history of the aviation sector in South Asia as Biman Bangladesh Airlines began to train foreign pilots to fly modern Dreamliner 787,” Biman said in a statement on Friday.

    One foreign pilot received training on the Dhaka-Sylhet-London route on Friday. Three pilots are receiving the training in the first batch. 

    Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman, said foreign airlines have complete faith in Biman due to its ‘globally renowned’ flight safety standards.

    Biman took the necessary approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh for the training programme and plans to expand it.

