    বাংলা

    Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at US gun stores

    The International Organization for Standardization approved creation of the merchant code following pressure from gun-control activists

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 06:14 AM

    Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for US gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores.

    The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases.

    "Following ISO's decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will proceed with next steps, while ensuring we protect all legal commerce on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules," Visa said in a statement.

    Mastercard Inc said on Friday that following ISO's approval, "we now turn our focus to how it will be implemented by merchants and their banks as we continue to support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy and decisions of individual cardholders."

    American Express Co said when ISO develops a new code, the company will work with third-party processors and partners on implementation.

    The code will show where an individual spends money but not what items were purchased.

    Several top US pension funds including those for government workers in New York City and California had submitted shareholder resolutions asking payment companies to weigh in on the issue.

    Some gun-rights activists have worried the new code could lead to unauthorised surveillance.

    Mass shootings this year, including at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers, have added to the long-running US debate over gun control.

    US President Joe Biden has called for Congress to pass an assault weapons ban as well as $37 billion for crime prevention programs, with $13 billion to hire and train an additional 100,000 police officers over the next five years.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cathay Pacific to gradually increase capacity after crew quarantine rules lifted
    Cathay Pacific to gradually increase capacity
    The onerous crew quarantine rules had made rostering difficult and were a major impediment to the airline returning to more normal operations
    Superstores are popular for cheaper rates. This isn’t the case for Bangladesh
    Selling cheap? Not Bangladesh superstores
    Most superstores around the world offer cheaper rates than other shops to attract customers, but they are an exception in Bangladesh
    Bangladesh prepares for weeklong apparel event amid fears of slump in exports
    BGMEA fears slump in apparel exports
    The exporters are preparing for a weeklong event to showcase the industry’s strength and potential
    bti to organise discussion on DAP, healthy living to mark launch of 400 apartments
    bti to organise event on DAP
    The real estate company is organising the discussion to mark the launch of 400 apartments

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher