Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at US gun stores

Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for US gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who say it will help track suspicious weapons purchases.

"Following ISO's decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will proceed with next steps, while ensuring we protect all legal commerce on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules," Visa said in a statement.