US welcomes Bangladesh’s decision to lift fumigation requirement for cotton imports

The US has welcomed Bangladesh government’s decision to remove the fumigation obligation on American cotton imports.

"US cotton can arrive in Bangladesh without fumigation at the port of entry, saving Bangladeshi importers millions of dollars and five days of waiting," the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday.

Fumigation is a method of pest control or the removal of harmful micro-organisms by completely filling an area with gaseous pesticides or fumigants to suffocate or poison the pests within.

US cotton had been under a fumigation obligation for nearly two decades because of an insect called the cotton boll weevil. This obligation was also maintained in the Plant Quarantine Act-2011.