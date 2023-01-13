Rate rises could add $8.6 trillion to global borrowing costs: S&P

Central bank rate rises could land global borrowers with $8.6 trillion in extra debt servicing costs in coming years, S&P Global estimated on Friday, warning of a slowdown in economic activity as a result.

Major central banks have delivered a record 2,700 basis points of rate hikes in 2022 to stamp out high inflation while concerns have been growing about higher borrowing costs sparking a global recession.

"Higher interest expenses are already straining less-creditworthy governments and corporates, and lower-income households," S&P Global, a financial intelligence company that includes a debt ratings service, said in a report.