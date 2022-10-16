Credit Suisse prepares Swiss business sales to raise capital, Financial Times reports

Credit Suisse is preparing to sell parts of its Swiss domestic bank as it attempts to close a capital hole of around 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($4.48 billion), the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The parts that are being considered for sale include a stake in the SIX Group, which runs the Zurich stock exchange, an 8.6% holding in Madrid-based tech company Allfunds, two specialist Swiss banks, Pfandbriefbank and Bank-Now and Swisscard, a joint venture with American Express, the newspaper added.

"We will update on progress on our comprehensive strategy review when we announce our third-quarter earnings," Credit Suisse told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Last month FT reported that the bank had drawn up plans to split its investment bank in three, as it attempts to emerge from three years of relentless scandals.