    বাংলা

    Amazon launches air freight service in India

    Quikjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd will use a lone Boeing 737-800 jet to transport Amazon customer shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 10:06 AM

    Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air, as it seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets.

    India is the third market, after the United States and Europe, where the company has launched Amazon Air. The Seattle-headquartered firm, which started the service in 2016 in the US, operates a network of over 110 jets that fly to over 70 locations worldwide.

    Amazon has tied up with Quikjet Cargo Airline Private Ltd, a Bengaluru-based freight carrier, which will use a lone Boeing 737-800 jet to fly shipments, the company said in a statement.

    Quikjet will transport Amazon customer shipments to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, Amazon said in a press release.

    The books-to-boots online retailer, which competes with Walmart Inc -owned Flipkart in India, said the launch of Amazon Air would support over 1.1 million sellers in the country.

    Amazon, which uses its own ground delivery services for shipping, also partners with Deutsche Post DHL Group controlled Blue Dart Express Ltd, one of India's biggest air cargo carriers.

    RELATED STORIES
    A worker walks along the TX electric taxi production line inside the LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) factory in Coventry, Britain, Jan 18, 2023.
    Geely plans to turn London black cab maker into EV powerhouse
    The Chinese group is planning a big investment to turn the iconic taxi maker into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles
    Bangladesh reviewing gas price for industries after nearly threefold rise
    Govt reviewing gas price for industries after rise
    Consumer group CAB and business leaders condemned the decision to raise gas price for industries by up to 178 percent at a time
    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference following the US-Japan summit in Washington, US, January 14, 2023.
    Japan PM keeps markets guessing on new BOJ governor
    Financial markets are closely watching who will succeed Haruhiko Kuroda, whose five-year term ends on April 8
    Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    Higher-priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads: Musk
    The billionaire also says that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in coming weeks

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher