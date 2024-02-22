Nestle, Danone see price hikes slowing after years of sharp increases

"We hadn't seen that sort of inflation spiking since 1973, 1974," Nestle CEO Mark Schneider told a call with journalists on Thursday. The Swiss firm, maker of Maggi stock cubes, KitKat chocolate wafers and Nescafe coffee, is the world's biggest packaged food company.

Shares in Nestle were last down 4.6%, Danone's were flat, and Unilever's down 1.4%.

As everything from sunflower oil to freight has become more expensive, spats between retailers and consumer goods companies have increased. Governments have criticised the price hikes and some of the companies responsible, most notably in France.

Worries that companies are pushing price rises too far, especially as the cost of living crisis helps retailers' private label brands grab market share, have led some investors and analysts to urge a focus on marketing and innovation.

With many consumers swapping costly branded goods for cheaper alternatives, Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher said earlier this month that his company's "competitiveness remains disappointing".

SLOWING INFLATION

This quarter, however, companies have said prices will rise in 2024 at a much slower rate as they recoup higher costs.

Overall inflation rates have fallen sharply and many central banks are expected to start cutting interest rates this year.

"Pricing will be a lot lower this year than last year," Nestle's Schneider said. "Growth going forward this year is going to be a lot more volume and mix-based," he added, saying this would likely be "pretty universal".

Nestle's shares trade at 19 times forward earnings over the next 12 months - higher than its European rivals Unilever, Danone and Reckitt Benckiser. But that price-to-earnings ratio, widely used in financial markets to gauge the relative value of stocks, is at its lowest since 2019.

Danone CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said during an earnings call that "we are in a world of slowing-down inflation" but that there would still be "volatility".