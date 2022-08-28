Maruti, India's top carmaker, open to partnerships to secure supply chain

Maruti Suzuki is open to forming partnerships with auto part makers to secure its future supply chain and maintain its leadership position, the chairman of India's top-selling carmaker said in an interview.

Partnering with suppliers in its early years contributed significantly to Maruti's success in India, where it has 43% share of the car market, and also helped establish a supply chain for combustion engine cars, R C Bhargava told Reuters.

With growing demand for more technology in cars and a shift to 'greener' powertrains like electric and hybrid, automotive supply chains globally are changing and need large investments to keep pace.