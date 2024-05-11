Record heatwave drives consumer spending on chicken and eggs

Farmers have recently claimed they lost 100,000 chickens a day across the country because f the heat

Before the intense heat in April, Zahid Hossain, owner of Zakia Poultry Farm in Tangail’s Sakhipur, sold each egg at Tk 8.10. Now he gets Tk 10.5 per egg.

Still, he is doubtful whether the hike by Tk 1.95 will be enough to cover the losses he suffered during the heatwave that continued for over a month – the longest in Bangladesh’s history.

Zahid's farm had 25,000 laying hens that laid more than 22,000 eggs, or 88 percent of the number of chickens.

Now 20,000 chickens produce 15,000 to 16,000 eggs in his farm, the production ratio has dropped to 75 to 80 percent. As a result, the cost of production has increased.

The poultry farmer claimed to have incurred a loss of Tk 800,000 in the two months when he sold eggs at Tk 8. “It's just the account of losses from eggs. Chickens also died, which was another loss.”

“Some of the losses may be covered if the current rate continues. Still, it won’t be the loss will remain.”

The damage to the poultry sector in the April heatwave added to the misery of people. At the end of the month, Bangladesh Poultry Association BPA, an organisation of chicken farm owners, claimed that around 100,000 chickens died across the country every day

With this notification on April 26, the association also expressed apprehension that it may affect the price of chicken and eggs. So it happened.

In two weeks, the price of eggs has gone up by Tk 20 to Tk 24 per dozen, broiler chicken price has increased by Tk 40 per kg and Sonali chicken price stands at Tk 400 a kg, the level of expensive domestic chicken prices four years ago.

THE PRICE HIKE

As demands fell amid life-threatening heat, the price of eggs was also falling by the end of April. Recently it came down to Tk 40 per Hali, a unit of four pieces. Now the customers have to pay Tk 48 for four eggs.

On Thursday, the price was Tk 45.20 in the wholesale markets of Dhaka. The farms were selling eggs at Tk 40.20 per Hali.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, the per capita availability of eggs was 134 in the last financial year. Considering this account, the annual cost for egg per head has increased by Tk 268 with each egg costing additional Tk 2.

The question of whether there is a healthy competition in the market in terms of pricing is not new. Large companies play a major role in determining these prices at the wholesale and farm levels.

When they inform the dealers about the price via SMS, the rest of the traders and farmers follow the rate – a practice unearthed during discussions of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP.

The agency has said the practice is unacceptable, but it has not ended.

There are several large egg producing companies in the market, including Kazi Farms, CP Bangladesh, Paragon, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms and Bangladesh Hatchery, which supply eggs through their own distributors.

Other wholesale markets in Dhaka include Tejgaon, Jatrabari, Mirpur, and Kaptan Bazar, where chickens and eggs come from the farmers located in different parts of the country.

The farmers claim they raised prices at the farm level because chickens died from heat.

Rahim Sarkar, who came to egg wholesaler Laksham Traders in Jatrabari to buy eggs for his restaurant, said he buys 100 eggs for his eatery every other day

“I bought the lot a month ago for Tk 940. I have to pay Tk 1,130 now. We don't bargain.”

Al-Amin, owner of Laxam Traders, said: "We’re a small wholesaler. We sell 10,000 to 20,000 eggs a day. A few weeks ago, I could buy 1,000 eggs for Tk 1,080. I buy at Tk 1,130 now. What can we do other than raising the rate if the price goes up [at farm level].”

He makes Tk 20-30 profit per 1,000 eggs, excluding the damaged and rotten eggs.

HOW MUCH ARE THE FARMERS GETTING?

Shamsul Islam has 1,200 eggs in his farm in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka. Last Wednesday, he brought 4,200 eggs to Tejgaon in Dhaka and sold those at Tk 9.5 per egg.

“This was the first time I got that rate after selling at Tk 8.20 since Eid [Apr 12],” he said.

Those eggs are being sold at the wholesale level for Tk 11. The small wholesaler adds Tk 0.30 to it and sells it to the retailers at the rate of Tk 11.30.

The consumers get the eggs at Tk 12 per piece.

The price is feared to go further up as farmer Zahid of Tangail said he started selling at Tk 10.5 per piece.

Sohrab Hossain, owner of Maruf Poultry Farm in Mymensingh's Fulbaria Upazila, gets 8,000 eggs from 12,000 chickens.

Production has decreased by around 1,000 eggs a day this summer, he claimed.

Even after the hike in price by Tk 2 to Tk 10 per piece, Sohrab complained about losses, blaming chicken feed price rise for the egg price hike.

But Sumon Halder, president of Bangladesh Poultry Association, thinks that there is no reason for the increase in the price of eggs at this time even though there is a shortfall in summer production.

“It’s true some chickens died in summer, but egg production was not affected much while the demand fell,” he said.

He also said the price of chicken feed has not increased in the last one month.

“Even if the price of eggs increases in the market, the farmers are not getting any profit. They are not getting the additional price, which is entirely going to the wholesalers pockets,” Sumon claimed.

But Mohammad Hanif Mia, General Secretary of Tejgaon Egg Traders Bahumukhi Cooperative Society, said: "Farmers have increased the price. We sell at whatever rates eggs come in.''

BROILER HITS TK 240

The price of broiler chicken jumped from Tk 200 to Tk 250 or Tk 260 a kg before Eid. After the end of Eid holidays, the demand decreased, and when chickens started to die due to the heat, the farmers started releasing the chickens to the market quickly. Soon the price came down to Tk 200 again.

In the last 10 days, the rate has again reached Tk 240.

Bimal Ravi Das, who earns daily wages, said the quality of his family’s food has taken a hit from price rises.

"This time the price of chicken has gone beyond our means. Earlier, I used to eat chicken occasionally, but now I’ve stopped eating it.”

The traders say that the farmers have suffered a lot due to the deaths of chickens in the heat. The price has been raised to compensate for that loss.

Amjad Hossain, a trader at Ma Ayesha Broiler House in Karwan Bazar, said that supply has decreased, but “The supply of chicken is a little low. For the last four-five days, egg price has increased little by little.”

Abdul Wahab, a seller of chicken meat at Janani Chicken Shop in the same market, said: “The suppliers give us a fixed rate. We have to buy at that rate. They recently increased that rate.”

Farm owners’ leader Suman said the production cost of broiler chicken is Tk 180. Its reasonable price is Tk 240 to 250 taka, which is fine now. Less than this is a loss for the farmer.

"Because, production cost has increased and the farmers lost chickens,” he said.