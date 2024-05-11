Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 11, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Record heatwave drives consumer spending on chicken and eggs

Farmers have recently claimed they lost 100,000 chickens a day across the country because f the heat

Record heatwave drives consumer spending on chicken and eggs

Sheikh Abu Taleb

Abul Basar Sajjad

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 May 2024, 02:47 AM

Updated : 11 May 2024, 02:47 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
NBL delays merger decision
NBL delays merger decision
Read More
Rajshahi mangoes to cross Padma Bridge to reach Dhaka
Rajshahi mangoes to cross Padma Bridge to reach Dhaka
Comprehensive road law soon: home minister
Comprehensive road law soon: home minister
Israel orders people in more areas of Rafah to evacuate
Israel orders people in more areas of Rafah to evacuate
Lightning strike kills 2 workers in Bagerhat
Lightning strike kills 2 workers in Bagerhat
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More