LG Display flags Q4 turnaround after 5th straight quarterly loss

South Korea's LG Display reported on Wednesday a fifth consecutive quarterly loss but forecast a return to profit in the last quarter of the current year, driven by an expansion of mobile panel shipments and other made-to-order business.

LG Display expects "a rise in demand for panels" as stockpiles of display panels have fallen during the first half of the year, CFO Sung-hyun Kim said in a statement.

The Apple Inc supplier posted an 881 billion won ($689m) operating loss for the April-June quarter versus a 488 billion won loss in the year-ago quarter, as weak seasonal demand for mobile display panels was compounded by sustained weakness in premium TV demand in its key market Europe.

The second-quarter result was in line with a forecast of an 889 billion won loss from 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate. It had reduced losses from the first quarter's 1.1 trillion won.

Revenue fell 15% from the year-earlier period to 4.7 trillion won.

LG Display shares fell 3.4% in afternoon trade, versus a 1.6% drop in the wider market