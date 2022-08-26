    বাংলা

    Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

    The company expects to post a third quarter revenue of around $25 billion, below the $26.34 billion estimated by analysts

    Reuters
    Published : 26 August 2022, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2022, 06:18 AM

    Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.

    Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump in the personal computer market after a two-year boom during the pandemic, with research firm Gartner estimating shipments would drop 9.5% in 2022.

    While Dell's enterprise-focused business has somewhat made up for the PC slowdown, company executives were cautious about the outlook for the unit that generates nearly half its revenue.

    "There's caution around future hiring, trade-offs within their IT budgets given the macroeconomic uncertainty, customers reducing the size of orders and buying for only immediate requirements," co-Chief Operating Officer Chuck Whitten said on a post-earnings call.

    The company expects third-quarter revenue between $23.8 billion and $25 billion, below the $26.34 billion estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

    Revenue growth in the second quarter was the slowest in more than one and a half years as the company also took a hit from a surge in the dollar and COVID-19 flare-ups in China - its second-largest market.

    The stronger dollar has pressured earnings of technology companies from Microsoft Inc to Apple Inc, and will likely continue to be a headache as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

    Consumer revenue declined 9%, but was somewhat offset by a 15% jump in the commercial business that benefited from businesses placing orders to gear up the hybrid-work era.

    Infrastructure solutions group, home to the company's storage business, grew 12% to $9.5 billion.

    Dell reported an adjusted profit of $1.68 per share on revenue of $26.43 billion, which was 9% higher.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shoppers are cutting back on clothing, forcing US retailers to slash prices
    US shoppers are cutting back on clothing
    Earlier this month, executives at US giants Walmart and Target were forced to offer deep discounts and rollbacks on clothing to clear shelves
    Bangladesh weighs alternative transactions to import commodities from Russia
    Dhaka mulls alternative transactions to import commodities from Russia
    The Bangladesh government has approached 24 international banks to bypass the SWIFT ban on Russia to pay for imported items
    How India's Adani Group moved stealthily to acquire NDTV stake
    How Adani Group moved stealthily to acquire NDTV stake
    At the heart of Adani Group's two-stage plan to snap up a majority stake in NDTV is a little-known Indian company called VCPL
    Amazon to wind down its healthcare service for businesses
    Amazon to wind down healthcare service for businesses
    Amazon.com Inc plans to shut down its virtual healthcare service by the end of this year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher