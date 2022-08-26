Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.

Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump in the personal computer market after a two-year boom during the pandemic, with research firm Gartner estimating shipments would drop 9.5% in 2022.

While Dell's enterprise-focused business has somewhat made up for the PC slowdown, company executives were cautious about the outlook for the unit that generates nearly half its revenue.