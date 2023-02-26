Food makers, feeling squeezed, pull the plug on slow-selling products

Major consumer companies including Kraft Heinz Co and Conagra Brands Inc are culling product lines to combat sky-high costs and falling consumer demand, their executives said this week.

Many companies started slimming their offerings during the pandemic and are aggressively renewing those efforts, eliminating less-popular items to focus on products on which they can more easily raise prices amid prolonged inflation on food items.

Executives at Nestle and Unilever Plc said they have seen billions in savings after ditching the laggards in their product portfolios.

Conagra recently discontinued a Marie Callender's chocolate chip cookie dough cream pie to make room for what the US food company hopes will be a faster-selling no sugar added apple pie.

"No one will have a perfect batting average," said Chief Executive Sean Connolly in an interview. "The key is to have more winners than losers."

Eliminating less popular products is part of a "decomplexity program" underway at Kraft Heinz, its executives said at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference this week. It recently discontinued Heinz Real Mayonnaise.

Mondelez International Inc CEO Dirk Van de Put told Wall Street analysts at the conference that the Oreo maker had clear rules on replacing old products with new ones - "one in, one out."

Martin Renaud, a top marketing executive at Mondelez, told Reuters the chocolate manufacturer has "too many flavors."